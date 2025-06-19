Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Has $495,000 Stock Holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 45.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares during the quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Kenvue by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 78,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in Kenvue by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Kenvue by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group increased its position in Kenvue by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 12,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Kenvue by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 25,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Kenvue Stock Performance

Kenvue stock opened at $21.35 on Thursday. Kenvue Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $25.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.46. The stock has a market cap of $40.95 billion, a PE ratio of 38.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.98.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on KVUE shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Kenvue from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Kenvue from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kenvue presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Kenvue

About Kenvue

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.