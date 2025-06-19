Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Increases Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,268,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,775,000 after buying an additional 504,958 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,331,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,009,000 after buying an additional 43,106 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,571,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,808,000 after buying an additional 73,322 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,486,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,205,000 after buying an additional 99,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,330,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,218,000 after buying an additional 245,731 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJ opened at $108.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.47. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.33 and a fifty-two week high of $121.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.23. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 31.98%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BJ. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up previously from $129.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.12.

In other news, EVP William C. Werner sold 14,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total value of $1,669,546.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,113 shares in the company, valued at $3,071,933.32. This trade represents a 35.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total transaction of $251,454.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,705,097.60. This trade represents a 12.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 314,592 shares of company stock worth $35,977,967. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

