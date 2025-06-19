Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 42.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Corteva by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP raised its stake in Corteva by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Corteva by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Corteva by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 15,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. raised its stake in Corteva by 2.6% during the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of CTVA opened at $74.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $50.30 and a one year high of $74.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.20, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.53 and a 200 day moving average of $62.73.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.25. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Corteva’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CTVA shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Corteva from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, June 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Corteva from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Corteva from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.83.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

