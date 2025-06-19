Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $487,000 Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March (BATS:UMAR)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March (BATS:UMAR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March by 195.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter worth about $604,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March by 124.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 10,480 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

Shares of UMAR stock opened at $36.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.94. The firm has a market cap of $191.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.34. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March has a 1 year low of $32.77 and a 1 year high of $37.13.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March (UMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

