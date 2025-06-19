Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 1,030 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,954 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in UBS Group by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DZ Bank raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UBS Group has an average rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of UBS Group stock opened at $30.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.92. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $35.84. The firm has a market cap of $98.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. UBS Group had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.19 billion. On average, analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

