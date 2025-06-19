Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 1,962 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,755 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,123,704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,365,992,000 after purchasing an additional 10,434,098 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 264,178,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,053,055,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896,890 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1,075.3% during the fourth quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,930,776 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $95,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,491 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,117,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $203,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,357,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $314,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,389 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on OXY. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Occidental Petroleum to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.14.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE:OXY opened at $45.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.76. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a twelve month low of $34.79 and a twelve month high of $64.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Further Reading

