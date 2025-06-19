Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 497 Shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 101.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,133,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,952,773,000 after purchasing an additional 26,312,267 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Entergy by 142.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,594,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,334,034,000 after acquiring an additional 10,347,926 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Entergy by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,884,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $976,895,000 after acquiring an additional 5,368,396 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Entergy by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,612,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $956,273,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998,760 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Entergy by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,042,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $837,216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418,528 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ETR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. KeyCorp raised shares of Entergy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.25.

Entergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $80.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.68 and a 200 day moving average of $81.26. The stock has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.59. Entergy Corporation has a 12 month low of $52.07 and a 12 month high of $88.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 11.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

Entergy Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.