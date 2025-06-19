Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Raises Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 493,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,922,000 after buying an additional 7,875 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,094,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,020 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter worth $1,050,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 196,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,121,000 after purchasing an additional 17,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 82,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 14,655 shares during the last quarter. 16.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BTI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of BTI opened at $49.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.52. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $30.81 and a 1-year high of $49.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.68.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7391 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.09%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

