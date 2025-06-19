Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Sells 388 Shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,551 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,657 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Napatree Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Napatree Capital LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 264 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 28,668 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital set a $122.00 price target on Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Target from $160.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Target from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Cfra Research downgraded Target from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Target from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.70.

Target Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:TGT opened at $95.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.51. The stock has a market cap of $43.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.22. Target Corporation has a 1 year low of $87.35 and a 1 year high of $167.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $24.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.54 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.23%.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total value of $4,328,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,703,849.54. This represents a 15.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

