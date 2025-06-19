Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Sells 88 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Equinix by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,664,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,941,418,000 after purchasing an additional 88,654 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,412,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,269,037,000 after purchasing an additional 62,005 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,264,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,135,606,000 after purchasing an additional 81,144 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Equinix by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,902,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,793,429,000 after purchasing an additional 14,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Equinix by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,804,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,701,188,000 after purchasing an additional 401,991 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.41, for a total value of $86,941.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,274,664.29. This represents a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kurt Pletcher sold 127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.70, for a total transaction of $111,467.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,723.40. This trade represents a 6.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,176 shares of company stock worth $2,808,008. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equinix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $886.85 on Thursday. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $701.41 and a 1 year high of $994.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $858.40 and its 200 day moving average is $887.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.97.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.01 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a $4.69 dividend. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $1,030.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Equinix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $834.00 to $837.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Cfra Research raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $978.00 to $1,018.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and six have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,004.80.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

