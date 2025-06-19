Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,353,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 889,163 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $185,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 782.8% during the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $21.67 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $22.09.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

