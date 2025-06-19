SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 53,231 Camping World (NYSE:CWH)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 53,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,142,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Camping World by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,787,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,307 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,698,000. Interval Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Camping World by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 2,875,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Camping World by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,422,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,151,000 after purchasing an additional 975,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CWH shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Camping World from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Camping World from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Camping World from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on Camping World from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Camping World in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Camping World presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.44.

Camping World Stock Down 1.6%

CWH stock opened at $17.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.65. Camping World has a fifty-two week low of $11.17 and a fifty-two week high of $25.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.94 and a beta of 1.88.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Camping World will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camping World Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -108.70%.

Camping World Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Featured Stories

