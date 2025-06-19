SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 396.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,297 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at $317,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at $377,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. 91.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hasbro Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $67.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.56. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.00 and a fifty-two week high of $73.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.65 and a 200-day moving average of $60.91.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.37. Hasbro had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $887.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 92.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on HAS shares. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Hasbro from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Hasbro from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hasbro from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Hasbro to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.25.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

