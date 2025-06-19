Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,848 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,186 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHEL. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Shell by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,417,177 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,414,036,000 after acquiring an additional 21,118,234 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shell by 170.3% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,463,372 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $216,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182,253 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 4th quarter worth about $91,716,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,204,000. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 2,262,997 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $141,777,000 after purchasing an additional 718,233 shares during the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SHEL shares. Hsbc Global Res raised Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shell in a report on Friday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Shell from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Shell from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.26.

Shell Stock Down 0.5%

SHEL opened at $71.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $214.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.39. Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $58.55 and a 52 week high of $74.46.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $69.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.18 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 4.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.716 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.90%.

Shell declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $3.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

