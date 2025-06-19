Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 159,063 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $15,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz SE acquired a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Shopify by 3,657.1% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Shopify by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Trading Down 0.5%

SHOP stock opened at $105.97 on Thursday. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.56 and a 1 year high of $129.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.96. The firm has a market cap of $137.48 billion, a PE ratio of 68.37, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.63.

SHOP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.66.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

