Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP lowered its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,058 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Shopify were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz SE acquired a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 3,657.1% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of SHOP opened at $105.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $137.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.63. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.56 and a 12 month high of $129.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHOP has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Shopify from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Shopify from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Shopify from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Capital One Financial raised Shopify from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Shopify from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.66.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

