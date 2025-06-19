SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) Shares Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 49.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,095 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 12,261 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in SM Energy by 200.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 172.8% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 80.7% in the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 517.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $39.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stephens cut their price target on shares of SM Energy from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Williams Trading set a $41.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of SM Energy from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of SM Energy from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.08.

SM Energy Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of SM Energy stock opened at $27.55 on Thursday. SM Energy Company has a 1 year low of $19.67 and a 1 year high of $50.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.72.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.16. SM Energy had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $844.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. SM Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that SM Energy Company will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. SM Energy’s payout ratio is 11.20%.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

