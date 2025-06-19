Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,052 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $17,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern Copper during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 210.7% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 143.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern Copper during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $52.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $84.00 to $83.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Southern Copper Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of SCCO stock opened at $95.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $75.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.01. Southern Copper Corporation has a twelve month low of $74.11 and a twelve month high of $118.64.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 39.39%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southern Copper Corporation will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Copper Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.98%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.27%.

Southern Copper Profile

(Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.