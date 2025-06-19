Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires 18,864 Shares of CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 100.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,864 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $32.24 on Thursday. CSX Corporation has a 1 year low of $26.22 and a 1 year high of $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $60.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.18.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). CSX had a return on equity of 26.42% and a net margin of 22.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Research analysts forecast that CSX Corporation will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.14.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

