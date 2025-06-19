Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires 510 Shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on Williams Companies from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on Williams Companies from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Williams Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. CIBC raised their target price on Williams Companies from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Williams Companies from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

Williams Companies Stock Up 1.0%

NYSE:WMB opened at $59.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $72.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.38. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.41 and a 1 year high of $61.67.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 21.18%. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.95%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.