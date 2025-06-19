Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires New Shares in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $852,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in American Water Works by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 65,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,123,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $373,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in American Water Works by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $856,000. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP bought a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,606,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AWK has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on American Water Works from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American Water Works from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded American Water Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.22.

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of AWK opened at $140.93 on Thursday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.74 and a 1 year high of $155.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.54 and a 200-day moving average of $135.89.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 22.24%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. American Water Works’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a $0.8275 dividend. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 60.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Water Works news, CAO Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,825 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total value of $404,766.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,916.16. The trade was a 27.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.