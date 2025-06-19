Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 3,578 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 307,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,745,000 after buying an additional 85,671 shares during the last quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 5,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.6%

APD opened at $275.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $272.61 and a 200 day moving average of $293.27. The company has a market cap of $61.27 billion, a PE ratio of 40.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.86. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $243.69 and a 12 month high of $341.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 12.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 104.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $373.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.41.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

