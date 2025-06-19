Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 6,842 Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Vistra by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in Vistra by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Vistra by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.
Vistra Stock Performance
VST opened at $181.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $66.50 and a twelve month high of $199.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $146.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53.
Vistra Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Vistra from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Daiwa America raised shares of Vistra to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Vistra from $134.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Vistra from $160.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Vistra in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $216.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vistra presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.92.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Vistra
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Vistra news, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 108,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total value of $16,953,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,239 shares in the company, valued at $34,259,158.22. The trade was a 33.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Sult sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.67, for a total transaction of $4,291,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,946 shares in the company, valued at $13,037,649.82. The trade was a 24.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 294,000 shares of company stock worth $47,461,490. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Vistra
Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vistra
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Chime’s Smart IPO: Half the Valuation, Double the Strength
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Why Quantum Computing Inc. Is the Quiet Winner in Quantum Stocks
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- 3 Catalysts in 7 Days: Archer’s Growth Story Just Accelerated
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.