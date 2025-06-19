Sowell Financial Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 299.6% in the fourth quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 479.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $27.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.04. The company has a market cap of $41.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 1.16. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $21.37 and a twelve month high of $29.14.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

