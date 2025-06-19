Sowell Financial Services LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,319 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTL opened at $26.11 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.52. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $25.17 and a 12-month high of $29.95.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

