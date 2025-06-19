Sowell Financial Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDVV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,114,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,514,000 after acquiring an additional 345,433 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,838,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,813,000 after acquiring an additional 902,912 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 595.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 1,827,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,773 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,240,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,972,000 after acquiring an additional 194,782 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 900,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,972,000 after acquiring an additional 199,194 shares during the period.

Shares of FDVV stock opened at $51.14 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.91. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $42.81 and a 52 week high of $52.78. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.92.

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

