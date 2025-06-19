Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys 1,466 Shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,909 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned about 0.05% of Star Bulk Carriers worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 215.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 177.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on SBLK shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Star Bulk Carriers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.05.

Star Bulk Carriers Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBLK opened at $16.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $25.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.45. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.95.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.21. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $159.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Star Bulk Carriers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is 10.10%.

Star Bulk Carriers Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 116 dry bulk vessels with combined carrying capacity of 13.1 million deadweight tonnage (dwt) consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 53,489 dwt and 209,537 dwt.

