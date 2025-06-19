Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys New Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,878,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Prudential Financial by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,686,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,513,000 after buying an additional 897,916 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 11,280.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 867,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,923,000 after buying an additional 860,239 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,303,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Prudential Financial by 322.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 711,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,287,000 after buying an additional 542,964 shares in the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRU. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on Prudential Financial from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.15.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of PRU opened at $104.05 on Thursday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.38 and a 52 week high of $130.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.64.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.11. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential purchased 52,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,009.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,992,429.24. This trade represents a 60.18% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Articles

