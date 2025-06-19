Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys New Shares in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,684 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 105.9% during the first quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $122.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.14. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.71 and a 52-week high of $135.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.81% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TJX. Loop Capital set a $150.00 target price on TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 target price on TJX Companies and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.53.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total transaction of $121,685.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,180.08. This represents a 4.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

