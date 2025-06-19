Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys New Shares in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,684 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 105.9% during the first quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TJX Companies Trading Down 0.4%
Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $122.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.14. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.71 and a 52-week high of $135.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
TJX Companies Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TJX. Loop Capital set a $150.00 target price on TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 target price on TJX Companies and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.53.
Read Our Latest Report on TJX Companies
Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies
In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total transaction of $121,685.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,180.08. This represents a 4.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
TJX Companies Profile
The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than TJX Companies
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Chime’s Smart IPO: Half the Valuation, Double the Strength
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Why Quantum Computing Inc. Is the Quiet Winner in Quantum Stocks
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- 3 Catalysts in 7 Days: Archer’s Growth Story Just Accelerated
Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.