Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys New Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in American International Group in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on AIG. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of American International Group to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

In other news, EVP Christopher Flatt sold 46,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total transaction of $3,845,113.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,781,764. This represents a 68.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American International Group Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE AIG opened at $84.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.02. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.00 and a 12 month high of $88.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.69, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.64.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.13. American International Group had a negative net margin of 7.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -67.67%.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Stories

