Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys New Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,653 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.03, for a total value of $3,052,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,125,473.67. The trade was a 3.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.83, for a total transaction of $390,950.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,928,616.02. This trade represents a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EME has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $514.00 to $503.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EMCOR Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.60.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

Shares of EME stock opened at $485.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $441.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $439.53. The company has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 1.23. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $319.49 and a 12 month high of $545.30.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 37.12%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

