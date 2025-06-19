Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 12,495 Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT)

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned 0.11% of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARGT. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,562,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $24,801,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 548,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,369,000 after purchasing an additional 266,800 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF by 13,727.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,162,000 after purchasing an additional 98,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF by 167.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 129,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,710,000 after purchasing an additional 81,068 shares in the last quarter.

Global X MSCI Argentina ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Global X MSCI Argentina ETF stock opened at $86.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.29. Global X MSCI Argentina ETF has a 1-year low of $51.09 and a 1-year high of $95.87.

About Global X MSCI Argentina ETF

The Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (ARGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Argentina 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks a narrow index of companies with Argentine economic linkages that are selected and weighted by market cap. ARGT was launched on Mar 2, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

