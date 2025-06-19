Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 3,901 Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 216.7% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Sherman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $270.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $214.77 and a 52 week high of $304.59.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

