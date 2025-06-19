Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 490 First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 490 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $908,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FCNCA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 392,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $828,510,000 after buying an additional 103,137 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 357,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $755,677,000 after buying an additional 34,097 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 172,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $364,967,000 after buying an additional 75,785 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter worth about $298,426,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 169,861.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 122,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,892,000 after buying an additional 122,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $1,845.31 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,815.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,955.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.64. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a one year low of $1,473.62 and a one year high of $2,412.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $37.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $37.72 by $0.07. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 167.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is currently 4.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Citizens BancShares

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,610.00 per share, for a total transaction of $563,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,758 shares in the company, valued at $4,440,380. The trade was a 14.53% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCNCA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,568.00 to $2,400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,535.00 to $2,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Citizens BancShares presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,340.33.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

