Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 8,142 Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 158.8% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,104,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,489,992.56. The trade was a 1.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total transaction of $3,010,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,026,263.04. This represents a 18.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,236,245. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on GILD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GILD

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ GILD opened at $108.00 on Thursday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.86 and a 52-week high of $119.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $134.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.93 and a 200-day moving average of $102.53.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 51.93%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.53%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.