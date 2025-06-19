Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 9,456 Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,456 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $1,163,580,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $852,732,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $377,169,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Medtronic by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,445,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,233,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333,600 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $174,329,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of MDT stock opened at $85.68 on Thursday. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $75.96 and a 12-month high of $96.25. The company has a market capitalization of $109.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.81 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.87.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

