Sowell Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3,928.2% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,224,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $781,361,000 after acquiring an additional 15,821,509 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth $104,132,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,235,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,621,000 after buying an additional 1,156,735 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,299,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,376,000 after buying an additional 1,023,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 1,482.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 499,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,064,000 after buying an additional 468,083 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AMLP opened at $48.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.45 and a 200 day moving average of $49.71. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $43.75 and a 52-week high of $53.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a $0.98 dividend. This is an increase from Alerian MLP ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.04%.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

