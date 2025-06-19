Sowell Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,727 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 765 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of HP by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 28,538 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in HP by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 237,181 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in HP by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 37,145 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in HP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in HP by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,270 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on HPQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of HP from $37.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of HP from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of HP from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of HP from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HP news, insider Anneliese Olson sold 21,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $613,817.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,814.81. This represents a 99.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 15,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $453,734.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HP Stock Down 0.6%

NYSE HPQ opened at $24.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.30. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.21 and a 52-week high of $39.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.60.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.09). HP had a negative return on equity of 244.99% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $13.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2894 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 44.79%.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

