Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $1.02 Million Stake in Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 135.9% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on BKR. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.11.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR opened at $38.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.45 and its 200 day moving average is $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.91. Baker Hughes Company has a fifty-two week low of $32.12 and a fifty-two week high of $49.40.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 6th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 6th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.40%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

