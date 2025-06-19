Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $798,000 Holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,569 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RQI. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 246.2% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:RQI opened at $12.33 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.17 and its 200-day moving average is $12.46. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.39 and a 52 week high of $14.41.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

