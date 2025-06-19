Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $806,000 Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 28.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,496 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $777,524,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,787,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,947,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449,949 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 414.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,789,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,915,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663,518 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $184,733,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 67,125,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,210,624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Aleem Gillani acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.32 per share, with a total value of $186,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,800. This represents a 50.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 1.2%

USB opened at $43.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.02 and a 200 day moving average of $44.91. The company has a market cap of $67.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.99. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $35.18 and a 12 month high of $53.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 13.02%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.50%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

