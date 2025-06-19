Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $896,000 Stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGXFree Report) by 65.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,575 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PGX. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX opened at $11.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.36. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $12.54.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

