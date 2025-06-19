Sowell Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 45.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,061 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $287,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 126,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,396,000 after buying an additional 4,746 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 731,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,414,000 after buying an additional 38,394 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ VGIT opened at $59.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.10 and a 200 day moving average of $58.73. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $57.40 and a one year high of $60.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

