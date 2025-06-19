Sowell Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,495,000. Paragon Advisors LLC grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 81.2% during the first quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 323,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,509,000 after acquiring an additional 144,755 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,970,000. Finward Bancorp purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,775,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,768,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TQQQ opened at $73.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.86 and a 200 day moving average of $71.39. The stock has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 3.45. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $93.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1977 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

