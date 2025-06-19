Sowell Financial Services LLC Invests $1.04 Million in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MUB. Able Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 16,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 7,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 5,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $103.97 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.48. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.29 and a 12 month high of $108.81.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

