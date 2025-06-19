Sowell Financial Services LLC Invests $781,000 in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GWW. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 761 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,042.86, for a total value of $793,616.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 578 shares in the company, valued at $602,773.08. The trade was a 56.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 1,164 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $997.12, for a total transaction of $1,160,647.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,205,523.20. This represents a 10.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,205 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,320. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on GWW. William Blair raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,097.00 to $1,144.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $966.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,123.13.

W.W. Grainger Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE:GWW opened at $1,043.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $50.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.21. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $888.75 and a fifty-two week high of $1,227.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,050.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,049.74.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.51 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $2.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.05. This represents a $9.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 23.21%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

