Sowell Financial Services LLC Invests $862,000 in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD)

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Capital & Planning LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 27,032 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Down 1.0%

GD opened at $278.35 on Thursday. General Dynamics Corporation has a one year low of $239.20 and a one year high of $316.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $275.42 and its 200-day moving average is $266.56. The company has a market capitalization of $74.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.46.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.23. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GD. Argus set a $295.00 price objective on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $261.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, William Blair lowered General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.00.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 178,821 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.13, for a total value of $50,629,589.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 769,607 shares in the company, valued at $217,898,829.91. The trade was a 18.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

