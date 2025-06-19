Sowell Financial Services LLC Invests $949,000 in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $949,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of ICE opened at $179.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.78 and a 12 month high of $181.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $171.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.43. The firm has a market cap of $103.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.18, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,630 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $418,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396,876. The trade was a 10.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 397 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $70,312.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,526 shares in the company, valued at $801,599.86. This represents a 8.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 227,954 shares of company stock valued at $40,796,663. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

