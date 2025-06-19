Sowell Financial Services LLC Makes New $1.01 Million Investment in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 30,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 717.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 99,900.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Stock Up 3.8%

ARKF stock opened at $46.94 on Thursday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $47.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.43.

About ARK Fintech Innovation ETF

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

