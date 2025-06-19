Sowell Financial Services LLC Makes New $774,000 Investment in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth about $309,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,787 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,710,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,137 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

In other news, CFO Craig Safian sold 3,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.17, for a total transaction of $1,537,330.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,063,741.30. This represents a 4.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Akhil Jain sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $281,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,600. This trade represents a 8.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,426 shares of company stock valued at $2,430,327 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Stock Performance

NYSE IT opened at $398.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.23. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $366.05 and a 12-month high of $584.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $423.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $464.54.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 96.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on IT shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Gartner from $401.00 to $400.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Gartner from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Gartner from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Gartner from $622.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Gartner from $605.00 to $557.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $515.89.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

